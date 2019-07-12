Sick Balance, Bro: Man Performs Multiple Rolls Standing Sideways On Slackline Above Gorge

July 12, 2019

This is a video of Austrian slacklining professional Yannick Loerwald performing several 'Yoda rolls' on a slackline above a gorge. They should have been named Sonic rolls aside, apparently his feet never actually break contact with the slackline during the trick, which, according to the man filming, is "super difficult and needs lots of practice," like you couldn't tell that just from watching. Thanks for the heads up guy, should I also not bite my fingers eating a sandwich?

Thanks to Damien, who agrees this guy can probably kill it playing the floor is lava.

  • 600k?

    not impressed. I want to see that without a safety line. Amateur.

  • Bling Nye

    DAREDEVIL RISKS ALL!!

    uh, he's got a safety line, he's tethered... he fell off and was fine.

    DAREDEVIL RISKS.... SUNBURN!!

    Skin cancer's no joke kids.

  • Corky McButterpants

    Safety ropes are for babies... babies in Old Navy shorts. 😒

