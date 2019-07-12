Sick Balance, Bro: Man Performs Multiple Rolls Standing Sideways On Slackline Above Gorge

This is a video of Austrian slacklining professional Yannick Loerwald performing several 'Yoda rolls' on a slackline above a gorge. They should have been named Sonic rolls aside, apparently his feet never actually break contact with the slackline during the trick, which, according to the man filming, is "super difficult and needs lots of practice," like you couldn't tell that just from watching. Thanks for the heads up guy, should I also not bite my fingers eating a sandwich?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Damien, who agrees this guy can probably kill it playing the floor is lava.