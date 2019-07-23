Real Products That Exist: The Woman In A Carpet Rug

July 23, 2019

woman-in-rug-rug.jpg

This is the Lady On Carpet rectangular rug from fanciful Italian interior design studio Seletti. The 9-foot x 6.5-foot rug looks like there's a woman underneath. Unfortunately for anybody who was seriously interested, 1) the rug is polyester and only printed, not woven, 2) the illusion probably only works from directly overhead and 3) it costs $1,600. Now if I'm going to spend $1,600 on a rug it better be bearskin, and it better still be alive so I can ride it to attack my neighbors.

Keep going for a detail shot of a foot.

woman-in-rug-rug-2.jpg

Thanks to Leann, who

  • Megatron Jenkins

    It could give new meaning to 'rug munching,' lol!

  • Doog

    Yes, but why?

  • Deksam

    Does the curtains match the rug??? ...

  • Corky McButterpants

    I think you meant, "Does her carpet match the drapes?".

  • Deksam

    No, I am genuinely interested in her home's tapestry!

  • The_Wretched

    That's going to cause a lot of chaffing.

  • digidude

    Yeah, for $1600, it better come with a real woman stuck in it.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Alternately for $1600 I'd accept Russian camouflage.

  • ChungLingSoo

    This has gotta be somebody's fetish come true.

