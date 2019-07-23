Real Products That Exist: The Woman In A Carpet Rug
This is the Lady On Carpet rectangular rug from fanciful Italian interior design studio Seletti. The 9-foot x 6.5-foot rug looks like there's a woman underneath. Unfortunately for anybody who was seriously interested, 1) the rug is polyester and only printed, not woven, 2) the illusion probably only works from directly overhead and 3) it costs $1,600. Now if I'm going to spend $1,600 on a rug it better be bearskin, and it better still be alive so I can ride it to attack my neighbors.
Keep going for a detail shot of a foot.
