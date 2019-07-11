Real Products That Exist: Realistic French Loaf Plush Pillows

These are the realistic French loaf plush pillows created by novelty company Gector and available on Amazon in a variety of sizes (from 12-inch to 30-inch, $17 - $33). Cool, but do I really need another reason to try to drunkenly eat a pillow after a night out? "Is that a problem now?" *angrily drop-kicks decorative throw with a moistened corner* It's always been a problem. *shrug* I guess at least now all the food stains on my couch will feel more at home.

Keep going for a few more shots.

Thanks to Jessica C and K Diddie, who agree somebody needs to make a whole line of different realistic sandwich pillows.