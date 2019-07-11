Real Products That Exist: Realistic French Loaf Plush Pillows

July 11, 2019

french-bread-pillows-1.jpg

These are the realistic French loaf plush pillows created by novelty company Gector and available on Amazon in a variety of sizes (from 12-inch to 30-inch, $17 - $33). Cool, but do I really need another reason to try to drunkenly eat a pillow after a night out? "Is that a problem now?" *angrily drop-kicks decorative throw with a moistened corner* It's always been a problem. *shrug* I guess at least now all the food stains on my couch will feel more at home.

Keep going for a few more shots.

french-bread-pillows-2.jpg

french-bread-pillows-3.jpg

french-bread-pillows-4.jpg

Thanks to Jessica C and K Diddie, who agree somebody needs to make a whole line of different realistic sandwich pillows.

  • GeneralDisorder

    As much as I enjoyed the product photos a part of me still thinks this might be one of the dumbest things ever.

  • Bling Nye

    They don't take as much dough as I thought they might. My expectations have been leavened.

  • Corky McButterpants

    You guys really use your loaf to pull off such puns and wich!

  • Bling Nye

    It's not like I was bread for such upper-crust humor. At the very yeast, any way you slice it, I just knead to do more. Maybe I'll get toasted for it, but either way, I'm baked.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Crumby puns like that get a real rise out of me. You can do butter.

  • Bling Nye

    Buns.

  • FearlessFarris

    French bread, Japanese woman, American flag.

    If only she was wearing a sombrero, this would cover my daily recommended dose of multiculturalism.

  • Douchy McDouche

    She has some pretty hot buns.

  • Munihausen

    Es muy bueno.

  • Closet Nerd

    It should have that krinkly wrap inside of it so it feels like a crusty bread

