Real Life Spider Man Scales Down Exterior Of High-Rise Apartment Building During Fire Evacuation

This is some video footage from an ABC News helicopter of a man scaling down the exterior of a 19-story apartment building in Philadelphia after somebody's trash compactor started a fire, causing the building to be evacuated. Why he chose the Spider Man route instead of the stairs is beyond me, but I suspect he wanted to put his newfound superpowers to the test. Now I'm not certain what floor he started on, but in the video he's at least seven or eight stories up. Clearly, a bold decision maker. Or a man on drugs. Whatever the case, I like how the firemen at the bottom lend a hand after he reaches the scaffolding on the first floor like he didn't just climb down at least seven other stories like a f***ing gecko.

FIRE ESCAPE: Man seen scaling the outside of a 19-story apartment building to flee a blaze in Philadelphia made it to ground level unharmed. https://t.co/cJxWLOIhBy pic.twitter.com/fYKRsGzHjI — ABC News (@ABC) July 19, 2019

