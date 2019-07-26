Pugrechauns: Two Pugs Dyed Themselves Green With Powdered Food Coloring

July 26, 2019

green-pugs.jpg

This is a video of two naughty pugs who got into a bag of powdered food coloring and dyed themselves (and the kitchen floor) green. *checks calendar* What the hell, St. Paddy's Day isn't until next March, guys.

Owner Yada Ornsomjit was stunned when she walked in and saw them in her kitchen in Lamphun, northern Thailand


The two green pugs named Dam-nam and Sai-Aua were both green and looked like the famous Marvel character.

Yada said: ''I forgot to shut the kitchen door the night before. But I couldn't believe they went inside and made everything green.

''My husband and I spent half a day washing them about three times but some parts of their bodies were still green. We were really tired but they seemed not to know what they had done wrong.''

So they're a little green, no big deal. Honestly, I'm a little blue myself. "Aww, are you down, GW?" No, not like that....you know how they say if you eat a lot of carrots you'll turn orange? "Just how many Viagra did you take?" Okay okay -- have you ever seen a 25-pound bag of M&M's? "Jesus." Imagine a 50-pound bag.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Charlotte, who agrees one of those guys better sniff out a pot of gold.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I always wanted to dye my dogs different colors but that's because my ex wife adopted two American Eskimo Spitz (AKA White Spitz or German Spitz depending who you ask). They looked way too similar. So I wanted to dye their tails so people would know which one would bite them in the balls and which one would lick their face.

  • econoking

    LOL, my Frenchie was also just called a pug today. He's also been mistaken for a Boston terrier.

  • GeneralDisorder

    That's what you get for adopting an abomination.

  • Kerry Amburgy-Dickson

    Those aren't pugs, they are French Bulldogs.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    There is a french bulldog, all black, not the ones that are dyed.

  • econoking

    They're all Frenchies though

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    Yada owns Yodas

  • Frédéric Purenne

    The pugs are the non-dyed ones, those are Boston Terriers... and that's lot of green surfaces to clean up!

  • stablu

    I don't think those are pugs.

  • Beard

    As if they didn't already look like little aliens...

