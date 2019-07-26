Pugrechauns: Two Pugs Dyed Themselves Green With Powdered Food Coloring

This is a video of two naughty pugs who got into a bag of powdered food coloring and dyed themselves (and the kitchen floor) green. *checks calendar* What the hell, St. Paddy's Day isn't until next March, guys.

Owner Yada Ornsomjit was stunned when she walked in and saw them in her kitchen in Lamphun, northern Thailand

The two green pugs named Dam-nam and Sai-Aua were both green and looked like the famous Marvel character. Yada said: ''I forgot to shut the kitchen door the night before. But I couldn't believe they went inside and made everything green. ''My husband and I spent half a day washing them about three times but some parts of their bodies were still green. We were really tired but they seemed not to know what they had done wrong.''

So they're a little green, no big deal. Honestly, I'm a little blue myself. "Aww, are you down, GW?" No, not like that....you know how they say if you eat a lot of carrots you'll turn orange? "Just how many Viagra did you take?" Okay okay -- have you ever seen a 25-pound bag of M&M's? "Jesus." Imagine a 50-pound bag.

