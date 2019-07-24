Photoshoppin': Animals Merged With Everyday Foods

July 24, 2019

animal-foods-1.jpg

This is a small series of animals merged with foods via the magic of Photoshop by "creator of images to tell stories" Ronald Ong. The tiger one reminded me of a Dali painting. I wish I had his mustache. It's pretty wild I saw these when I did though because-- "Let me guess, you're eating a fox sandwich?" Come on, don't be ridiculous. "What are you eating then?" My third pack of mini donuts from the vending machine. "It isn't even 9AM." I know, I'm usually on my fourth but I had a cheeseburger at home. *shrug* I'm a growing boy. "You're a wilting man." FACT.

Keep going for four more.

animal-foods-2.jpg

animal-foods-3.jpg

animal-foods-4.jpg

animal-foods-5.jpg

Thanks to Casey M, who agrees not calling the Pineapple Owl a Pineappowl was a serious oversight.

  • Tigerh8r

    How do I lure that zebra into a pool full of cold milk?

  • Ghost Pirates

    I suddenly want to take up hunting.

  • MustacheHam

    That's pretty creative

  • jimmycleaver

    I know a lot of people call foxes loaves because of the way they lay down and have their feet curled on. But sheesh, now I want to have some foxy toast.

  • Wooder

    The best one is not in this list.
    The SharkGul
    https://www.instagram.com/p...

  • ShartInYourJacuzzi

    Yeah what's the food part genius?

  • abcdefgjklmnopqruvwxyz

    Everything else is the food part. SharkGul eats whatever SharkGul wants.

  • James Mcelroy

    so is the shark the food part, or is the gull the food part?

  • James Mcelroy

    delicious.

