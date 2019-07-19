Photographer Captures The Beautiful Prismatic Colors Of The Sun As Filtered Through A Hummingbird's Wings

These are several photos captured by photographer Christian Spencer starring a black and white Jacobin hummingbird flying in front of the sun and filtering the light through its wings, causing a prismatic effect. Per Christian while I briefly wish I was a hummingbird until I realize how much I hate my heart feeling like it's about to beat out my chest:

The photo captures the exact moment in which the sunlight penetrates the wings of a Black and white Jacobin hummingbird revealing a secret of nature that cannot be seen with our eyes. This photo contains no digital manipulation.

Beautiful, isn't it? You know sometimes Mother Nature really does let her inner beauty shine. *watches giant spider eat mouse* Enough is enough, it's time for an intervention.

Keep going for a couple more shots of the tiny, majestic beauty.

Thanks to lizzy, who agrees beauty is all around us, you just have to look away from all the people.