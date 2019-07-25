Parachutist BASE Jumps From 14-Story Apartment Window

This is a video of a daredevil BASE jumping out a top floor window of a 14-story apartment building (the video description says 12-story but I pride myself on being able to count to 20). I know, I know -- it's not on fire or anything. Me? I keep a jetpack by the bed just in case. Still, no word if this man plans of jumping from the 13th story next and continuing to jump from progressively lower and lower floors until he breaks both his legs or dies, but it's important to set goals for yourself.

Thanks again to DT, who agrees if you see somebody putting on a parachute after their sixth beer, it's time to leave the party.