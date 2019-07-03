Ouch: Unintentional Dismount From The Uneven Bars

This is a super short video posted by gymnast/possible former gymnast Morgan Hurd of herself making an unintentional dismount from the uneven bars during practice. That looks like it hurt. I mean if my whole body aches just from watching it on a computer screen, it probably hurt. Now I'll admit I have no personal experience getting hurt on the uneven bars, but I'm like a gold medal Olympian when it comes to getting hurt in dive bars. "You're saying you get drunk and get into fights." No, I'm saying I get drunk and fights get into me. *gulping from brown bag* WHAT DID YOU JUST SAY? Still, I feel that this serves as a valuable life lesson that, just like with relationships, it's important to know when to let go. Obviously, now was not the time.

Keep going for the video, which is made even better by the cameraman's reaction.

Thanks to Robin S, who informed me she gives her a score of 5 for originality in her choice of dismount.