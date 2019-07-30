Okaaaaay: 'Boyfriend Hug Speakers', Bluetooth Speakers Embedded In Soft, Muscular Looking Arms To Wear Around Your Neck

"What am I doing with my life?"

These are the 'Boyfriend Hug Speakers' created by Japanese company Otome Yusha to promote the release of their mobile game Hero of Maidens, "an RPG targeted at women, about stunningly gorgeous men whose mission is to "save the world through love."" My my! Fingers crossed it's available in the US app store. Unfortunately for anybody who wants a pair of the hunky speakers, they're currently only promotional items available through a giveaway on the company's website. That's a shame. It's also a shame they aren't waterproof, because they look like the perfect edition to a relaxing night in the bathtub. Just imagine -- a glass of wine in hand, candles flickering, a bath bomb fizzing between your feet, some relaxing jams streaming from the soft, muscular arms wrapped around your neck, me about to do a cannonball right on top of you. "Wait, what?" GERONIMO!

Keep going for a couple more shots (including one of the woman trying to intimidate her date with her hunky speaker-man), and a video of this summer's hottest fashion accessory.

Thanks to Lydia, who agrees they should double as a pool float.