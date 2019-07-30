Okaaaaay: 'Boyfriend Hug Speakers', Bluetooth Speakers Embedded In Soft, Muscular Looking Arms To Wear Around Your Neck

July 30, 2019

muscular-arm-speakers-1.jpg

"What am I doing with my life?"

These are the 'Boyfriend Hug Speakers' created by Japanese company Otome Yusha to promote the release of their mobile game Hero of Maidens, "an RPG targeted at women, about stunningly gorgeous men whose mission is to "save the world through love."" My my! Fingers crossed it's available in the US app store. Unfortunately for anybody who wants a pair of the hunky speakers, they're currently only promotional items available through a giveaway on the company's website. That's a shame. It's also a shame they aren't waterproof, because they look like the perfect edition to a relaxing night in the bathtub. Just imagine -- a glass of wine in hand, candles flickering, a bath bomb fizzing between your feet, some relaxing jams streaming from the soft, muscular arms wrapped around your neck, me about to do a cannonball right on top of you. "Wait, what?" GERONIMO!

Keep going for a couple more shots (including one of the woman trying to intimidate her date with her hunky speaker-man), and a video of this summer's hottest fashion accessory.

muscular-arm-speakers-2.jpg

muscular-arm-speakers-3.jpg

muscular-arm-speakers-4.jpg

Thanks to Lydia, who agrees they should double as a pool float.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    That poor model. What's Japanese for "It's a living."

  • Draco Basileus

    Looks like it should accessorize a toilet seat.

  • Jenness

    I knew someone would have a "sit on his face" comment.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Alright, now I'm convinced... Sometimes you shit so hard you just need a hug afterward. I think that's happened to me exactly one time.

  • Ivanna Pewpalott
  • Jenness

    Well this ain't gonna help that problem. Either she's actually happier with this thing or it's repelling anyone that might be remotely interested in sex with her.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Ok, but does it come with autoerotic asphyxiation feature built in? Asking for friend.

  • Carl LeBlanc

    Oh Japan, how you amuse me. They wouldn't really sell any of these, would they?

  • tyr2180

    My question exactly. Is this the Japanese version of a hilarious gag gift you'd give to a friend after a breakup?

