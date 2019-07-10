Wow: 'Pokemon Grandpa' Continues His Pokemon GO Dominance With A 30 Smartphone Rig On Bike

The last time we checked in with 70-year old fengshui master and 'Pokemon Grandpa' Chen San-yuan he had a nine smartphone rig attached to his bike for catching pocket monsters. Now, after spending the last year expanding his setup to 11, 15, 21 and then 24 phones, he's currently at 30. That bike is definitely worth more than my car now. "Do you even own a car?" No, which is why I could so confidently say definitely. Still, I have to admire Pokemon Grandpa's dedication, and I have no doubt at this rate he will eventually catch 'em all. I can honestly say I don't think I've ever been so dedicated to anything in my entire life. *girlfriend loudly clears throat* You'll have to excuse her, apparently she swallows a lot of bugs when I'm talking.

Keep going for a short video of the master in action.

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who agrees there's no way this man isn't close to opening the first Pokemon zoo.