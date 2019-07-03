Oh Wow: 'Mambo No. 5' Sung Entirely With Quotes From 156 Different Movies

This is a video of Lou Bega's 1999 hit 'Mambo No. 5' performed entirely using quotes from 156 different movies. As far as things like this go, this one goes incredibly well, and I can only imagine the amount of sourcing and editing it took to make. But definitely far more than I'd ever be willing to do, just so we're clear. I probably didn't even spend a tenth of that time editing my sister's wedding video. "You forgot to put a tape in the camera." OH SO YOU'RE FINALLY TALKING TO ME.

Keep going for the video, it really is worth a watch (and not just because somebody probably spent months of their life making it).

Thanks to Kristen M, who agrees it's only a matter of time until AI is making these videos for every song.