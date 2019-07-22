Not Smart Thinking: Man Secures Box To Top Of Car With Painter's Tape

This is a short video of some idiot in Los Angeles (there are a lot of them -- everywhere, really) who decided to secure a box to the top of his car with blue painter's tape (you know, the stuff that's made to remove easily). As far as good ideas go, this isn't one. Unfortunately no word what was in the box, but I imagine as soon as he makes a turn or stops too quick the person driving behind him is getting a free one.

Keep going for the video. Also, I like how he made the one horizontal strip to hold the other strip down -- that's gonna do the trick.

Thanks to Marcus O, who agrees this guy is only one step above the little pig who just tried holding the box with one hand out the window as he drove.