Noggle, A Flexible Tube That Attaches To Your Car's A/C Vents To Cool Your Kids In The Back

July 18, 2019

noggle-ac-hose-1.jpg

This is The Noogle, a flexible tube that attaches to one of your car's front seat A/C vents so you can push some of that nice, cold air to your children/dogs in the backseat (or warm air in the winter). Alternatively, just use a piece of dryer vent hose like my parents always did. The Noggle is available in 6, 8 and 10-foot lengths, four different fabric covers (to make A/C fun again!) and costs $42 - $52 for some inexplicable reason. It's, uh, it's a plastic hose. The most I've ever payed for a plastic hose is $10, and that had a funnel on one end for-- "Buttchugging." I mean not to sound snooty, but this butt doesn't drink straight from cans.

Keep going for one more shot.

noggle-ac-hose-2.jpg

Thanks again to Jason G, who sent one hot and one cool tip, which I appreciate.

  • Draco Basileus

    Does it come with an exhaust pipe attachment?

  • Douchy McDouche

    Invented by the same guy who strapped an AC unit to his car window.

  • Doog

    Ah yes, Florida Man!

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    Kids don't need A/C. Sweating builds character.

  • The_Wretched

    So, are you thinking what I'm thinking? Set that puppy up to give you a bj?

  • Ollie Williams

    A car is not a stadium with a window AC unit. Cold air blowing in your kids face is not something that needs a solution. The entire car will be cool by using the AC.

  • Talon184

    Given enough time, that's totally true. But, growing up in Texas, I remember crowding into the backseat of a station wagon with 2 siblings in 105 degree heat and never feeling the effect of the a/c in a 20-30 minute drive. It could actually come in handy in that scenario.

  • Ollie Williams

    That's what you get for living in god awful Texas.

  • @reallyrealDonald

    Yeah, but when your son is Will Byers and he's been possessed by the Mind Flayer, he needs that cold air directly on his face. On the other hand, for $42-$52 that parasitic demon is just going to have to deal with it.

  • Gingerbread

    You know you have failed in an ad when you use a picture of a car that ALREADY has vents in the back rows to advertise this kind of thing.

  • Probably the only automobile they could get that circular attachment to fit. I guess people with square vents are just up an unsanitary tributary without sufficient means of locomotion.

  • Jenness

    I agree that square attachments are necessary.

