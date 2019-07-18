Noggle, A Flexible Tube That Attaches To Your Car's A/C Vents To Cool Your Kids In The Back

This is The Noogle, a flexible tube that attaches to one of your car's front seat A/C vents so you can push some of that nice, cold air to your children/dogs in the backseat (or warm air in the winter). Alternatively, just use a piece of dryer vent hose like my parents always did. The Noggle is available in 6, 8 and 10-foot lengths, four different fabric covers (to make A/C fun again!) and costs $42 - $52 for some inexplicable reason. It's, uh, it's a plastic hose. The most I've ever payed for a plastic hose is $10, and that had a funnel on one end for-- "Buttchugging." I mean not to sound snooty, but this butt doesn't drink straight from cans.

Keep going for one more shot.

Thanks again to Jason G, who sent one hot and one cool tip, which I appreciate.