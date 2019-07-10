Nike Releasing Nintendo 64 Inspired Air Max Sneakers

July 10, 2019

n64-nikes-1.jpg

These are several shots of the N64 themed Nike Air Max 97 sneakers being released by the end of the summer (~$160). Pretty sweet, right? Of course if I had $160 to spend on every sweet pair sneakers I saw, I probably wouldn't have to run an extension cord from my neighbor's balcony into my apartment just to use my computer at home. "You're saying your power got cut off." *flaps arms* You smell that? "And your water." I could really use a break.

Keep going for a handful more shots of #4 on my birthday list this year.

n64-nikes-2.jpg

n64-nikes-3.jpg

n64-nikes-4.jpg

n64-nikes-5.jpg

Thanks again to Closet Nerd, who agrees for $160 they should at least be able to play GoldenEye.

  • Closet Nerd

    Those are nice.... but not for $160

