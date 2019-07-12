Solid Finale: Kid Performs A Roman Candle Routine

July 12, 2019

little-kid-roman-candle.jpg

This is a short video of a young boy performing a little fireworks routine with a Roman candle. He's got flair -- I'll give him that. He also clearly has a knack for knowing how to end a show, and a lot of television writers could probably take a page from his playbook. "I'm still mad about Game Of Thrones." Hey, I know you are -- but if its any consolation I want you to know from the very bottom of my heart I don't care.

Keep going for the full video, complete with chickens clucking.

Thanks to Allyson S, who knows what I like, and I like fireworks, danger, and surprise endings.

  • Bling Nye

    That ending was better than anything ol' Shamylamadingdong ever pulled.

    standingovation.gif

  • sizzlepants

    Just hope nothing ever gets caught in the pipe or kiss your hand goodbye.

  • Douchy McDouche

    RIP Dad.

  • Andrew

    What a little jerk! i LOL'd

  • Mitc Luck
  • Corky McButterpants

    Did you mean:
    https://youtu.be/DUwLbQolBw...
    ...and no, not even remotely related.

  • Mitc Luck

    you morons know its a copy of dimebag's roman candle

  • Douchy McDouche

    Watch it go.

