Solid Finale: Kid Performs A Roman Candle Routine

This is a short video of a young boy performing a little fireworks routine with a Roman candle. He's got flair -- I'll give him that. He also clearly has a knack for knowing how to end a show, and a lot of television writers could probably take a page from his playbook. "I'm still mad about Game Of Thrones." Hey, I know you are -- but if its any consolation I want you to know from the very bottom of my heart I don't care.

Keep going for the full video, complete with chickens clucking.

pic.twitter.com/TNKxJmAWpV — B R I T T (@brittney_badon) July 8, 2019

Thanks to Allyson S, who knows what I like, and I like fireworks, danger, and surprise endings.