Netflix's 'The Witcher' Series Gets A Teaser Trailer

This is the just-released-at-Comic-Con teaser trailer for Netflix's upcoming The Witcher series. Now I'll admit I haven't read the books and my only experience with The Witcher is playing The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, but I did play the game and the Hearts Of Stone and Blood And Wine DLCs to completion and collected every trophy, so I did spend something like 160+ hours in Geralt's world. I guess what I'm saying is I'm at least a little invested. How does the trailer look? Promising, and the production value seems high. Still, just like they say about nudie magazines and their covers -- you can't judge a show by its trailer. So, fingers crossed it's a banger, but even if it isn't I still have literally hundreds of hours of other shows I've been meaning to watch.

Keep going for the teaser. SPOILER: Lots of grey hair.

Thanks to Geoff, hairless and blue16, who agree hopefully there's an entire episode dedicated to a gwent tournament. Loved that game.