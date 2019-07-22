Netflix's 'The Witcher' Series Gets A Teaser Trailer

July 22, 2019

This is the just-released-at-Comic-Con teaser trailer for Netflix's upcoming The Witcher series. Now I'll admit I haven't read the books and my only experience with The Witcher is playing The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, but I did play the game and the Hearts Of Stone and Blood And Wine DLCs to completion and collected every trophy, so I did spend something like 160+ hours in Geralt's world. I guess what I'm saying is I'm at least a little invested. How does the trailer look? Promising, and the production value seems high. Still, just like they say about nudie magazines and their covers -- you can't judge a show by its trailer. So, fingers crossed it's a banger, but even if it isn't I still have literally hundreds of hours of other shows I've been meaning to watch.

Keep going for the teaser. SPOILER: Lots of grey hair.

Thanks to Geoff, hairless and blue16, who agree hopefully there's an entire episode dedicated to a gwent tournament. Loved that game.

Unnatural Disasters: SYFY Releasing 'Zombie Tidal Wave', A B-Movie About A Tidal Wave Full Of Zombies

Previous Story

CBS's 'Picard' Series Gets Another, More Informative Trailer

Next Story
  • David Betz

    I couldn't make out a damn word they said.

  • sizzlepants

    Why is Legolas pretending to be Geralt?

  • Draco Basileus

    "How do you like that silver?"

  • Closet Nerd

    Speaking of other shows to watch, have you watched Moving w/ Richard Pryor yet? Hahaha
    https://media.giphy.com/med...

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: books, characters, count me in, fingers crossed, heck yeah i'm ready to collect some monster bounties let's do this thing, high hopes, i am into this, i lived in that world for like three months no regrets, monsters, netflix, shows, teaser, the witcher, trailer, video games
Previous Post
Next Post