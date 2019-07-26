'My Voice Is Higher Than Your Voice': Phrase Repeating App Battles Itself Into Chaos
Note: Volume, satanic screaming.
*steps out of time machine, immediately starts looking for a Grays Sports Almanac* This is an oldie but an oh God-ie of two Talking Carl apps (an app that repeats whatever's heard in a higher voice) having a 'my voice is higher than your voice' battle. Things quickly descend into madness. Who wins? SPOILER: Nobody who just watched the whole video, that's for sure.
Keep going for the video if you hate your ears and want to teach them a lesson. Mine are bleeding, I wonder if I have powers like Eleven now.
Thanks to Zootghost, who agrees this is how the world ends.
