So, We've Come To This: T-Rex Race At Horse Track

This is a short video of a bunch of people in those inflatable t-rex costumes racing at the Emerald Downs horse track in Auburn, Washington. I was hoping for more wipeouts, but I only saw one. I was also hoping they'd all have riders on their backs. It must have sucked to have been one of the t-rexes that had to start behind one of the other ones in the starting gate -- that's a disadvantage. "Like your low mental capacity." What's that supposed to mean? "I rest my case." That's cool, l I rest my penis on the toilet seat when I'm done peeing so it doesn't accidentally take a dip.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to K Diddie, who informed me he felt like "this was something orchestrated by rich people for fun while their yacht is getting it's oil changed or something." Very possible.