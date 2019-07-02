Multi-Track Acapella Cover Of The Star Wars Cantina Song

This is a video of musician, Youtuber and possible former Beatle and/or Disney child star Felix SR (who looks significantly more like a JR to me) covering the iconic Star Wars cantina song with an impressive multi-track acapella rendition of the ditty. I tried finding a screencap where his eyes were open in all the clips but I gave up after thirty seconds. But speaking of Star Wars -- the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge area at Disneyland! Have you been?! I went! Or at least I thought I was going but my parents were actually taking me to the vet. "To get neutered?" For drugs to make me less anxious on car rides.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Josh, who agrees Figrin D'an and the Modal Nodes would be proud.