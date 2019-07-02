Multi-Track Acapella Cover Of The Star Wars Cantina Song

July 2, 2019

star-wars-cantina-song-acapella.jpg

This is a video of musician, Youtuber and possible former Beatle and/or Disney child star Felix SR (who looks significantly more like a JR to me) covering the iconic Star Wars cantina song with an impressive multi-track acapella rendition of the ditty. I tried finding a screencap where his eyes were open in all the clips but I gave up after thirty seconds. But speaking of Star Wars -- the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge area at Disneyland! Have you been?! I went! Or at least I thought I was going but my parents were actually taking me to the vet. "To get neutered?" For drugs to make me less anxious on car rides.

Thanks to Josh, who agrees Figrin D'an and the Modal Nodes would be proud.

  • Deksam

    He's proof Leia banged Darth Sidious...

    https://memegenerator.net/i...

  • Douchy McDouche

    Was the shirtless appearance really necessary?

  • The_Wretched

    #skinnybaldwookie.

  • Scotty J

    Can we talk about that haircut? Because we need to talk about that haircut.

  • James Mcelroy

    He needs more eyebrow.

  • Ollie Williams

    Dudes face is slowly melting, starting with his eyes.

