'Mountain Of Hell' Glacier Bike Race Results In Huge Crash, Pandemonium

This is a video from this year's 'Mountain Of Hell' bike race in Les Deux Alpes, France that "starts with a terrifying descent down a glacier" and apparently ends for a lot of racers with bruises and broken bones, wondering what the hell they were thinking ever signing up for this race in the first place. You know sometimes you really need to dig deep and ask yourself just how important another purple participation ribbon is to you.

Keep going for the video, but the crash chain-reaction begins at 0:40 and just keeps going.

Thanks to Jody, who agrees at least France has a good healthcare system.