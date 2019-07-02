'Mountain Of Hell' Glacier Bike Race Results In Huge Crash, Pandemonium

July 2, 2019

This is a video from this year's 'Mountain Of Hell' bike race in Les Deux Alpes, France that "starts with a terrifying descent down a glacier" and apparently ends for a lot of racers with bruises and broken bones, wondering what the hell they were thinking ever signing up for this race in the first place. You know sometimes you really need to dig deep and ask yourself just how important another purple participation ribbon is to you.

Keep going for the video, but the crash chain-reaction begins at 0:40 and just keeps going.

Thanks to Jody, who agrees at least France has a good healthcare system.

  • Andyman7714

    They're on ice. What did you expect?

  • Deksam

    Al Gore predicts this sport will end in 12 years.

  • Tom327Cat

    Let's be honest here, that crash is the entire reason they have the race.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Like stepping on anthill and watching the ants scattering around.

  • I hope they were offering some truly stupid prizes... ;-)

  • Douchy McDouche

    Month's supply of painkillers.

  • FearlessFarris

    Was a pretty good idea to have that small bottleneck so close to the starting line.

  • Bling Nye

    Looks like Black Friday Sale customers.

  • Munihausen

    Where sympathy is approximately equal to degrees C - fascinating.

