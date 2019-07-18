Motion Detecting Home Security Cam Spots Possible Intruder

This is a video from a home's new 360-degree motion detecting security cam that, detecting some motion, turns towards the action and SURPRISE -- it's just the other half of the home's security team. Man, I wish I had cool coworkers. Plus worked security and was allowed to carry a tazer. But noooooo, you accidentally taze yourself ONE TIME trying to dig some loose candy out of your pocket during a long meeting and all of a sudden you're "a liability" and "we're gonna have to let you go."

Keep going for the full video.

