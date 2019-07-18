Motion Detecting Home Security Cam Spots Possible Intruder

July 18, 2019

This is a video from a home's new 360-degree motion detecting security cam that, detecting some motion, turns towards the action and SURPRISE -- it's just the other half of the home's security team. Man, I wish I had cool coworkers. Plus worked security and was allowed to carry a tazer. But noooooo, you accidentally taze yourself ONE TIME trying to dig some loose candy out of your pocket during a long meeting and all of a sudden you're "a liability" and "we're gonna have to let you go."

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees dogs serve so many important functions, the best of which is enriching our lives with all the unconditional love they provide.

  • I like the little tail wave before he leaves at the end.

  • Jenness

    That's just so adorable

  • Draco Basileus

    The head tilts were prefect.

  • Dorothy

