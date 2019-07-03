Meanwhile In Russia: An Absolutely Nuts Heavily Armed Police Traffic Stop Drug Bust Marriage Proposal

This is a video from Russia of some dude who procured the help of the heavily armed local police force to pull him over while driving, hold he and his girlfriend at gunpoint, pull some fake drugs out of his trunk, then stand around and applaud as he drops to one knee and proposes to his lady (plus provide flowers). Crazy -- one second she probably thought her life was ending, and the next she realizes it's just beginning....with a f***ing lunatic. PROTIP: Run.

Keep going for the video, which, based on the quality, looks like it was filmed with a bottle of vodka.

Even by Russian standards, that's just fucking nuts. pic.twitter.com/UjlXOvv4dr — Vince (@Captain_Cunto) July 1, 2019

