Meanwhile In Florida: A Car With A Window Mounted A/C Unit And Generator On Top

Because Florida will find a way, this is a video from Daytona Beach of a man who's installed a window A/C unit in one of the backseat of his late 80's Mercedes 560 SEL, and mounted a gas-powered generator on top of the roof to run it. That is pretty brilliant. Maybe not as brilliant as my automotive problem solving prowess, but I was tired of paying the absorbent oil change prices at Lickety Lube so I decided to do it myself and four bottles of extra virgin olive oil later now I drive a bicycle.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Dunc, who agrees if you drive 200MPH over the speed limit you don't even need AC.