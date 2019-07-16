Meanwhile In Florida: A Car With A Window Mounted A/C Unit And Generator On Top

July 16, 2019

car-ac-mcgyver.jpg

Because Florida will find a way, this is a video from Daytona Beach of a man who's installed a window A/C unit in one of the backseat of his late 80's Mercedes 560 SEL, and mounted a gas-powered generator on top of the roof to run it. That is pretty brilliant. Maybe not as brilliant as my automotive problem solving prowess, but I was tired of paying the absorbent oil change prices at Lickety Lube so I decided to do it myself and four bottles of extra virgin olive oil later now I drive a bicycle.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Dunc, who agrees if you drive 200MPH over the speed limit you don't even need AC.

  • Douchy McDouche

    New season of Pimp My Ride?

  • Frédéric Purenne

    The stability and legality of this set up seems precarious...

  • Jodie

    Frédéric Purenne

    The stability and legality of this set up seems precarious...

  • Bling Nye

    When necessity meth is the mother of invention.

