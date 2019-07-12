Mattel Releases A David Bowie Inspired Barbie To Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of 'Space Oddity'

July 12, 2019

david-bowie-barbie-1.jpg

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of David Bowie's classic outerspace jam 'Space Oddity' on July 11th, Mattel released a special edition David Bowie inspired Barbie doll ($50 on Amazon). Some more info while I add it to my birthday list right below 'somebody to show up to my party this year':

Introducing Barbie as David Bowie. In a definitive celebration of two pop culture icons, Barbie honors the ultimate pop chameleon, English singer, songwriter and actor, David Bowie, whose dramatic musical transformations continue to influence and inspire. Dressed as Bowie's fantastic sci-fi alter ego, Ziggy Stardust, in the iconic metallic 'space suit' with red and blue stripes, flared shoulders and Bowie's signature cherry-red platform boots. Special details include bold makeup -- featuring the famed astral sphere forehead icon -- and a hairstyle inspired by Bowie's fiery-red locks.

That's cool, I'm into it. Now if you'll excuse me (and since it's Friday), I think it's high time I play Bowie's 'Space Oddity' at max volume here at my desk and fist fight any coworker who has the nerve to say anything but 'F*ck yeah, love that song.'

Keep going for a handful more shots and the 'Space Oddity' music video.

david-bowie-barbie-2.jpg

david-bowie-barbie-3.jpg

david-bowie-barbie-4.jpg

david-bowie-barbie-5.jpg

Thanks to Andrea M, who agrees now it's time to leave the capsule if you dare.

Sick Balance, Bro: Man Performs Multiple Rolls Standing Sideways On Slackline Above Gorge

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
  • Deksam

    His song inspired this song...
    https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • sizzlepants

    U2 also rips off the bridge from Space Oddity for the main riff to the best part of the worst Batman movie - might not be intentional but they're the same chords, same cadence -

    https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • Munihausen

    Good track.

  • Doog

    I'll show up to your birthday party GW. With Bowie Barbie, booze, a beer bong, balloons, bocce ball, bags, birthday brownies, and beautiful babes and bros.

  • Geekologie

    OMG, THIS IS GOING TO BE THE BEST BIRTHDAY OR BIGGEST LETDOWN EVER

  • Anyone else wondering why they made Barbie cosplaying as Bowie rather than just make a Bowie doll? Is there a big crossover in Barbie collectors and Ziggy Stardust fans?

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    Because it's probably really expensive to make a doll based off of David Bowie. However, it is probably much cheaper to license a doll that is effectively dressed up as one of Bowie's stage personas.

  • Wooder

    Is is just me or is that DOT on her head hypnotic...
    Why the DOT?

  • jrose

    Ask Pierre LaRoche, he's the makeup artist who first painted that "dot" (astral sphere) on Bowie's forehead in 1973.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: and i think my spaceship knows which way to gooooo -- tell my wife i love her very much she knoooows, and the papers want to know whose shirts you wear, anniversary, barbie, celebrating things, celebrities, dolls, music, musician, outerspace, songs, space, sure why not, to infinity and beyond!, toys
Previous Post