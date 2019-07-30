Mark Rober Tests Theory That Sharks Can Smell A Single Drop Of Blood From A Mile Away

July 30, 2019

sharks-and-blood.jpg

This is a video of former NASA engineer Mark Rober using somewhat of the scientific method to test whether sharks really can locate a single drop of blood in the ocean and eat the rest of you along with your scraped shin. SPOILER: Even when releasing fifteen drops of human blood/minute for an entire hour in a shark infested area, no sharks came to investigate. Of course maybe they were the wrong kind of sharks. Or maybe the old adage really is a lie. So, the next time you're bleeding or peeing in the ocean, just remember: every single sea animal has pooped in that water and it's part of you now.

Keep going for the video, which also includes testing the attractability of cow's blood and human urine to sharks.

Thanks to hairless and becca b, who agree the real key to attracting sharks is thrashing around a bit like an injured fish.

  • ChungLingSoo

    The sharks could locate him but his blood just wasn't tasty. He ate too much garlic.

  • Closet Nerd

    Isn't this the glitter bomb package guy?

  • GeneralDisorder

    Yes. He's also the "how to beat carnival games" guy and the "pool filled with jello" guy and the "how to win egg drop contest" guy and the "used to work for NASA" guy. Well... he's one of many "used to work for NASA" guys anyway. He's no Destin but he sure tries to be.

  • Yuup. He has many amazing educational videos.

