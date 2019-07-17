Maniac Mountain Biker Jumps Over The Tour de France Race

July 17, 2019

jumping-tour-de-france.jpg

This is a video of mountain biker Valentin Anouilh jumping a road gap as a group of Tour de France racers pass underneath. Now I'm all for hurting yourself doing something stupid, but I can't condone potentially injuring one of these riders because your jump went south. That's not cool. Also not cool: performance enhancing drugs. Except boner pills, those things are a must.

Thanks to Nicholas H, who agrees jumping under the riders would have been even more impressive.

