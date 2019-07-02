Man Plays Electric Guitar With Air Compressor To Mimic The Sound Of Wind Instruments

This is a video of musician David Lap (previously, including a similar video, Star Wars sound effects made with guitar, and performing with his hands on fire) playing his electric guitar with an air compressor to mimic the sounds of various wind instruments, as well as utilizing other unorthodox techniques to recreate the sounds of other instruments. That's cool. I mean maybe not as cool as you, but I think you're the coolest. "Awww -- thanks, GW. You know you're not so bad yourself." You mean it?! Like, I dunno...maybe you think I'm THE BEE'S KNEES? "Settle for the owl's bowels?" I mean I'm not thrilled about all the mouse skeletons, but I suppose I'll take what I can get.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees it's only a matter of time until David here is playing the guitar with an impact wrench and reciprocating saw.