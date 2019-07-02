Man Plays Electric Guitar With Air Compressor To Mimic The Sound Of Wind Instruments

July 2, 2019

This is a video of musician David Lap (previously, including a similar video, Star Wars sound effects made with guitar, and performing with his hands on fire) playing his electric guitar with an air compressor to mimic the sounds of various wind instruments, as well as utilizing other unorthodox techniques to recreate the sounds of other instruments. That's cool. I mean maybe not as cool as you, but I think you're the coolest. "Awww -- thanks, GW. You know you're not so bad yourself." You mean it?! Like, I dunno...maybe you think I'm THE BEE'S KNEES? "Settle for the owl's bowels?" I mean I'm not thrilled about all the mouse skeletons, but I suppose I'll take what I can get.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees it's only a matter of time until David here is playing the guitar with an impact wrench and reciprocating saw.

  • sizzlepants

    eBow is way cheaper than an air compressor about the same functionality.

    As for the mystery song in the middle I think it depends on what era the listener is from. I heard the chord progression to Today by the Smashing Pumpkins.

  • GeneralDisorder

    A pancake air compressor is $60. The eBow is $99. I'm gonna say your definition of "way cheaper" is different from mine.

Read More: everybody needs a hobby, experimenting, guitar, instruments, music, musician, so that's what that looks and sounds like, sure why not, tooting your own horn, video, well that's fun i liked that, wind instruments
