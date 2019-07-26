Magician Double Fools Penn And Teller With Ring Trick On 'Fool Us'

July 26, 2019

penn-and-teller-fooled.jpg

This is a video from Penn and Teller's 'Fool Us', in which contestants attempt to stump the duo with how they've performed a magic trick. In this case, magician Adrián Carratalá performs an impressive disappearing and reappearing ring trick, and has already anticipated how Penn and Teller will guess he executed the trick for a BONUS FOOL. Why they guessed what they did is beyond me, because I thought the trick was obvious -- the woman he chose from the audience wasn't just any random lady, she was a plant, and he had two of the same ring. I mean does that even look like a regular audience member to you? Because I've been in my fair share of audiences, and they did not look like that lady. She looks too put together. Real audience members look like the kind of truck you'd see on cinderblocks in an overgrown lot.

Keep going for the whole video.

