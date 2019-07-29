Looks Better Than It Tastes: Dog Tries To Eat Picture Of Spaghetti Printed On Table

July 29, 2019

dog-eating-pasta-picture.jpg

This is a short video from a very precious dog's owner in the Philippines who has complete disregard for hygiene allowing their dog to sit on a restaurant table and try to eat the bowl of spaghetti that's printed on the table's surface (previously: a dog trying to eat a picture of ice cream). Again, what is wrong with people? Now I love dogs as much as the next person who wishes they had the space and resources to adopt them all, but I also love being able to eat at a restaurant knowing there wasn't a dog's bare @$$hole recently on the table. Is that too much to ask? Also, a million dollars and to never have diarrhea again.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Ruby G, who wants to know what's up with the pile of dogs beneath the table.

  • Sailorgrl

    I'm definitely not offended by this adorable dog on the table. Like, do y'all eat food directly off the table? No. You use a plate. And if it's outdoors, you probably don't let your fork touch the table either. So relax. You'll be fine.

  • GeneralDisorder

    They just let the dog sit on the table like this? Did they steal the table from a restaurant or did they let the dog into a restaurant then let it lick the restaurant table?

  • Eric Ord

    That's nothing. I once accidentally a whole Coke bottle!

  • qcp

    The whole thing?

  • Eric Ord

    No, I just made that part up.

