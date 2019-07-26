Little Girl Rocks Incredible Hulk Mask To Wedding Reception

This is a short video gif of a little girl who decided an Incredible Hulk mask would be the perfect accessory to the flowery dress she wore to a wedding. And I couldn't agree more -- if only she'd been able to dress everyone else at the wedding maybe that reception wouldn't look like such a stick in the mud. I wish she'd been at my wedding, but she wasn't. You know who else wasn't there? "Your fiancé?" She always complained about being cold all the time, I should have known it would happen.

Keep going for a longer gif version.

