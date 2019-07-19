Life In A Nutshell: Puppy Tries To Lick Picture Of Cone On Side Of Ice Cream Cart

This is a short video of a puppy trying to lick the picture of an ice cream cone on the side of a Nestle ice cream cart. I've done that before. "Licked a picture of an ice cream cone?" I didn't mean LITERALLY, I meant figurative. You know, like-- okay yeah I meant literally. Whatever, I eat the fake fruit whenever my mom takes me to the craft store too, I don't care.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees the dog days of summer are upon us, make sure to take extra care of your dogs in the heat.