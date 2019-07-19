Life In A Nutshell: Puppy Tries To Lick Picture Of Cone On Side Of Ice Cream Cart
This is a short video of a puppy trying to lick the picture of an ice cream cone on the side of a Nestle ice cream cart. I've done that before. "Licked a picture of an ice cream cone?" I didn't mean LITERALLY, I meant figurative. You know, like-- okay yeah I meant literally. Whatever, I eat the fake fruit whenever my mom takes me to the craft store too, I don't care.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to MSA, who agrees the dog days of summer are upon us, make sure to take extra care of your dogs in the heat.
-
Irina Abramovich
Read More: chocolate isn't good for dogs!, dare to dream, dogs, i know how you feel, licking things, life in a nutshell, man this doesn't taste nearly as good as it looks, oh man i'm always licking things, pictures of things, so that's what that looks like, summer treats, video, you don't know till you try