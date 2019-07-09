Jim Carrey Deepfaked As Jack Nicholson In The Shining

This is another deepfake video from Youtuber Ctrl Shift Face, who used machine learning to replace Jack Nicholson's face in The Shining with Jim Carrey's. It's very impressive, although I feel the two already look so similar to begin with that it seems particularly convincing. The Shining though, am I right? "What about it?" The naked rotting lady Jack makes out with in room 237. "What about her?" She made local grown boners scarce for quite some time in these parts.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to blue16, who informed me she knows lots of shallow fakes. Do you live in LA?