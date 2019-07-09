Jim Carrey Deepfaked As Jack Nicholson In The Shining

July 9, 2019

This is another deepfake video from Youtuber Ctrl Shift Face, who used machine learning to replace Jack Nicholson's face in The Shining with Jim Carrey's. It's very impressive, although I feel the two already look so similar to begin with that it seems particularly convincing. The Shining though, am I right? "What about it?" The naked rotting lady Jack makes out with in room 237. "What about her?" She made local grown boners scarce for quite some time in these parts.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to blue16, who informed me she knows lots of shallow fakes. Do you live in LA?

  • Doog

    So let's just shoot a Geekologie Movie and deepfake famous actors/actresses faces over ours and pretend they're starring in it.

    This has been my contribution. Someone else has to come up with the concept and writing and everything else that goes into making a movie

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    They can deepfake Andy Kaufman into "Man on the Moon."

  • digidude

    They need to do this for biopics.

  • PUNX

    So now we can replace all the Vin Diesel movies with ...... well anyone other than Vin diesel

  • Bling Nye

    Jim Carrey it is.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I vote Martin Short as Jiminy Glick.

