It's His Now: Guy Drops Phone Right By Alligator

In other phone dropping news (apparently when it rains it pours broken smartphones), this is a video of someone's cousin dropping his phone in a swamp next to an alligator they spotted while visiting New Orleans. Some more info while I tape my phone to my hand like a forty of Old English:

"We saw a young alligator right next to the boardwalk. I was filming because it looked like the gator was about to move away and my cousin was up close to it trying to take a picture. Then, he drops his phone and it falls right off the boardwalk and next to the animal! You can tell that for a split second he thinks about trying to grab it but then decides better not."

Provided the phone was waterproof, I would have jumped in there and grabbed it. But that's just me, and I'm friendly with gators. Now crocodiles, crocodiles are another story-- "But is it--" No, not an erotic one.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to Luc, who, agrees if you're gonna break your phone, you might as well do it in style and have a fun story to tell instead of "It slipped out of my hand on the toilet."