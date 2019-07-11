It's All In The Reflexes: Dancing Man Knocks Down Ceiling Fan, Catches It

July 11, 2019

This is a short video from Hollywood, Florida of a cheer coach working on a new routine in his living room when he smacks the ceiling fan, managing to catch it on the way to the ground without getting hit in the head or face. Those were some nice reflexes. Although I have to wonder what the hell was holding that ceiling fan up in the first place -- happy thoughts? At least he didn't stick his fingers in the actual blades. Because I do that all the time taking my shirt off before sitting down to dinner. "You take your shirt off before dinner?" Of course, so I don't stain my shirt. "Your girlfriend made quite the catch." Hahahaha, she always gets so pissed cause other tables start staring.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees you really shouldn't mount a ceiling fan with twist-on wire connectors alone.

Damn Rich People: A $125,000 Carbon Fiber Travel Trunk

Awww: Drunk Man Sends Orphaned Baby Bird To Animal Rehabilitation Center In Uber

  • shashi

    Is there an easier way to dislodge a butt plug? AFAF

  • Douchy McDouche

    The hand has hit the fan.

  • Ryan Kenneth Moore

    100% staged. There is no way a ceiling fan would be attached to where the slightest touch would drop straight down without any wire being taught. As well as the guy knowing exactly where to tap without hitting the fan... ugh, come on, this stuff is easy to spot.

  • Bling Nye

    Hanlon's Razor: "Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity."

    Not everything is faked or a conspiracy since more often than not it's just general human moronic behavior. I've seen some real botch "home improvement" shit that makes this ceiling fan look like a professional did it. Hell, I've seen apartments that professionals HAVE done that have shit like that in them since they just slap them together as fast as they can, especially in areas that house a lot of students.

    Watch it at 0.25 speed, if it were faked I'd expect his reaction is to catch it right away since he'd be expecting it to fall, yet there's a pause between when he makes contact, and registers the fact it's falling before he finally puts his hands out to catch it, plus you can see his face processing it all as it's happening.

    But that's just, like, my opinion, maaaaaan.

  • ecafsub
  • Closet Nerd

    Seriously, WTF was holding up that fan?! Gum?

  • Bling Nye

    Half-truths and gorilla dust.

  • Andyman7714

    Duct tape if it moves. WD-40 if it don't.

  • Closet Nerd

    Spoken like a true genius

