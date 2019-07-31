It's All In The Reflexes: Boxer Impressively Dodges Barrage Of Opponent's Punches
This is a video of boxer Tevin Farmer revealing he can operate in bullet time by dodging a slew of opponent Guillaume Frenois's punches while backed into a corner (he went on to win the fight). That was impressive, and if I had Tevin's reflexes maybe I wouldn't have this black eye right now. "Or if you didn't get sloppy drunk and start running your mouth at the bar." I mean, sure, but the reflexes thing is way more plausible.
Keep going for a worthwhile video of the action in slow motion for a true appreciate of the sort of reflexes Jack Burton talks about.
.@TevinFarmer22's head movement in slow-mo makes it THAT much better.— DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) July 28, 2019
Insane. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lA78Jw9XIx
Thanks to VM, who agrees Tevin probably kills at dodgeball.