It's All In The Reflexes: Boxer Impressively Dodges Barrage Of Opponent's Punches

This is a video of boxer Tevin Farmer revealing he can operate in bullet time by dodging a slew of opponent Guillaume Frenois's punches while backed into a corner (he went on to win the fight). That was impressive, and if I had Tevin's reflexes maybe I wouldn't have this black eye right now. "Or if you didn't get sloppy drunk and start running your mouth at the bar." I mean, sure, but the reflexes thing is way more plausible.

Keep going for a worthwhile video of the action in slow motion for a true appreciate of the sort of reflexes Jack Burton talks about.

.@TevinFarmer22's head movement in slow-mo makes it THAT much better.



Insane. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lA78Jw9XIx — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) July 28, 2019

Thanks to VM, who agrees Tevin probably kills at dodgeball.