It Happens: Cake Decorator Mistakes 'Moana' Cake Request For 'Marijuana'

July 11, 2019

moana-birthday-cake.jpg

This is a shot of Kensli Taylor Davis's 25th birthday ice cream cake. In her own words while I wish I had a sliver of ice cream cake right now. "Only a sliver?" Don't you judge me, I work out. "At a gym?" No, out of this office.

I haven't had a chance to tell y'all about our experience this weekend with my birthday cake. So my mama called and ordered me a cake telling them how much I loved Moana. (Because really I do) Well needless to say these people thought she said marijuana 😂😂😂 That ice cream cake was still good though

Just to be clear, it's only marijuana themed, not dosed. Still, I like how the decorator printed out the picture of My Little Stoney with the transparent layer indicating checkerboard pattern included -- I thought that was a nice touch. I also like how Kensli had the decency to not name where the cake came from to prevent the stoner who took and made the order from possible repercussions.

  • Deksam

    Weed is now legal in Canada, but if you work in that ind, or admit you smoke it at the USA border, you are banned for life, they don't tell you that in the fine print.

  • TurbulentToaster

    "Thanks to Closet Nerd and Lana, who..."

    Who what? What did they do, GW, what?!

  • Ollie Williams

    25, "loves" Moana, gets ice cream cakes from her mother, calls her mother "mama". RED FLAGS! RED FLAGS!

  • Closet Nerd
  • Closet Nerd

    NO

  • Closet Nerd

    ONE

  • Bling Nye

    As Confucius said, "Man who stands on toilet truly high on pot," Or the alternate translation, "Man who high on pot stand on toilet."

    Hahahaha... yeah... no.... wait... what?

  • Closet Nerd

    Remember when Sobe would have sayings or fortunes in their lids?
    My buddy got one that said, "Sobe or get off of the pot".... he turned to me and asked, "How does Sobe know i smoke pot?!"

  • Bling Nye

    Even weirder is they felt it was 'clever' to substitute their brand name for the word "Shit" in that one.

    But yeah, your drink bottle is watching you Wazowski... aaalllwaaayyys waaatchiiinnngg...

