It Happens: Cake Decorator Mistakes 'Moana' Cake Request For 'Marijuana'

This is a shot of Kensli Taylor Davis's 25th birthday ice cream cake. In her own words while I wish I had a sliver of ice cream cake right now. "Only a sliver?" Don't you judge me, I work out. "At a gym?" No, out of this office.

I haven't had a chance to tell y'all about our experience this weekend with my birthday cake. So my mama called and ordered me a cake telling them how much I loved Moana. (Because really I do) Well needless to say these people thought she said marijuana 😂😂😂 That ice cream cake was still good though

Just to be clear, it's only marijuana themed, not dosed. Still, I like how the decorator printed out the picture of My Little Stoney with the transparent layer indicating checkerboard pattern included -- I thought that was a nice touch. I also like how Kensli had the decency to not name where the cake came from to prevent the stoner who took and made the order from possible repercussions.

Thanks to Closet Nerd and Lana, who