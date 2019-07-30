I'm A Burrito!: Finally, Some Decent Large, Round Blankets Printed To Look Like Flour Tortillas

July 30, 2019

burrito-tortilla-blankets-2.jpg

These are the Burrito Tortilla Blankets created by CASOFU and available on Amazon. The blankets are available in nine different burrito prints and four different sizes (47-inch, 60-inch, 71-inch and 80-inch -- not all burritos are available in every size), and cost between $20 and $25. That's reasonable. Just FYI though -- several of the designs' toasted areas could be mistaken for food or poop stains (particularly the one being modeled by the first girl on the couch -- aka burrito 'b' style, picture below). I'd remember that before inviting someone over to Netflix and chill. "I still remember the first time I came over to your place." Oh honey -- the chocolate syrup stains on my duvet? "Were they though?" No....

Keep going for a bunch more shots.

burrito-tortilla-blankets-1.jpg

burrito-tortilla-blankets-3.jpg

burrito-tortilla-blankets-4.jpg

burrito-tortilla-blankets-5.jpg

burrito-tortilla-blankets-6.jpg

burrito-tortilla-blankets-7.jpg

burrito-tortilla-blankets-8.jpg

burrito-tortilla-blankets-9.jpg

Thanks to Pon, who agrees we should order a bunch of Taco Bell and have a burrito sleepover this weekend.

