I'm A Burrito!: Finally, Some Decent Large, Round Blankets Printed To Look Like Flour Tortillas
These are the Burrito Tortilla Blankets created by CASOFU and available on Amazon. The blankets are available in nine different burrito prints and four different sizes (47-inch, 60-inch, 71-inch and 80-inch -- not all burritos are available in every size), and cost between $20 and $25. That's reasonable. Just FYI though -- several of the designs' toasted areas could be mistaken for food or poop stains (particularly the one being modeled by the first girl on the couch -- aka burrito 'b' style, picture below). I'd remember that before inviting someone over to Netflix and chill. "I still remember the first time I came over to your place." Oh honey -- the chocolate syrup stains on my duvet? "Were they though?" No....
Keep going for a bunch more shots.
Thanks to Pon, who agrees we should order a bunch of Taco Bell and have a burrito sleepover this weekend.