Idiots Playing With Highly Venomous Octopus

July 16, 2019

This is a video of a moronic Irish tourist in Australia playing chicken with a blue-ringed octopus that he and a friend caught while fishing, oblivious to its danger. The blue-ringed octopus is one of the world's most deadly creatures, with enough venom to kill 26 adults within minutes, typically "from suffocation due to paralysis of the diaphragm." That does not sound like a fun way to go. Some more info about the octopus while I don't play with one like a stupid idiot:

Their bites are tiny and often painless, with many victims not realizing they have been envenomated until respiratory depression and paralysis start to set in. As of 2018 no blue-ringed octopus antivenom is available.

The octopus produces venom containing tetrodotoxin, histamine, tryptamine, octopamine, taurine, acetylcholine and dopamine. The venom can result in nausea, respiratory arrest, heart failure, severe and sometimes total paralysis, blindness, and can lead to death within minutes if not treated.

PROTIP: don't mess with things you don't know what are, particularly wildlife or strange pills you find under the couch cushions of a hotel room. "Just how long did that boner last, GW?" Six weeks so far.

Keep going for a video of what almost dying looks like.

Thanks to Carsten, who agrees some people just can't handle going on vacation.

  • Kaizer Chief

    “Antivenom” is one of those annoying, made-up, incorrect words that was used often enough to pass into the actual lexicon. I propose that hospitals should refuse to treat people who’ve been bitten by a venomous critter, unless they can name the medicine correctly: ANTIVENIN!!!!

  • Bling Nye

    Are you a 19th century Frenchman...?

    Personally I'd be more into making people use the word "literally" correctly, but that's just me.

  • Douchy McDouche

    This literally made me nod my head in understanding.

  • ChungLingSoo

    Meanwhile a bunch of those octopuses are screaming at that one from the ocean,"HEY! GET AWAY FROM THOSE HUMANS! DO YOU KNOW HOW DEADLY THEY ARE !?!?!?!"

  • Jenness

    I don't understand what they mean by this:

    "As of 2018 no blue-ringed octopus antivenom is available."

    but then "...and can lead to death within minutes if not treated."

    If anti-venom is not available then how is it treated? Just with intubation or keeping them alive because it goes away after a while?

  • Munihausen

    Basically, they put you on a ventilator until your body produces antibodies to neutralize the toxin, and you eventually regain the ability to breathe.

    It's not really "treated" inasmuch as it is "accommodated."

  • Jenness

    Thank you! It's what I thought but it's still so scary because you will never be the same after that - you'll be IMMUNE with superpowers!! So just carry around an intubation kit and ventilator and you should be good to go.

    jk Don't do that. Only I can do that for my superpowers.

    *does that*

    **RIP**

