Idiots Playing With Highly Venomous Octopus

This is a video of a moronic Irish tourist in Australia playing chicken with a blue-ringed octopus that he and a friend caught while fishing, oblivious to its danger. The blue-ringed octopus is one of the world's most deadly creatures, with enough venom to kill 26 adults within minutes, typically "from suffocation due to paralysis of the diaphragm." That does not sound like a fun way to go. Some more info about the octopus while I don't play with one like a stupid idiot:

Their bites are tiny and often painless, with many victims not realizing they have been envenomated until respiratory depression and paralysis start to set in. As of 2018 no blue-ringed octopus antivenom is available. The octopus produces venom containing tetrodotoxin, histamine, tryptamine, octopamine, taurine, acetylcholine and dopamine. The venom can result in nausea, respiratory arrest, heart failure, severe and sometimes total paralysis, blindness, and can lead to death within minutes if not treated.

PROTIP: don't mess with things you don't know what are, particularly wildlife or strange pills you find under the couch cushions of a hotel room. "Just how long did that boner last, GW?" Six weeks so far.

Keep going for a video of what almost dying looks like.

Thanks to Carsten, who agrees some people just can't handle going on vacation.