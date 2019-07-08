Himalayan Cat Makes Most Majestic Leap Over Pet Gate

This is a video of Melbourne, Australia based Himalayan Chocolate Point cat Gorgeous George (gosh he really is too) leaping over a pet gate with the grace and majesty of whatever animal on earth is the most graceful and majestic, which I'm fairly certain now is Gorgeous George.

Keep going for the Instagram video while I round up all the dog agility competition and Summer Olympics medals I can find to present to George.

Thanks to Marissa, who dared me to Gorgeous George over my cubicle wall, which I'm going to do just as soon as I'm done stretching.