Heck Yeah: Man In Motorized Wheelchair Gets Lifted At Metal Concert

Note: Keep your volume in check.

This is a short video of a man in a motorized wheelchair who was lifted up by members of the audience at a metal show to get a better view of the band. Heck yeah! *waving sign of the horns in the air* Still, it's kind of crazy these people can support the weight of a man AND a motorized wheelchair, but every time I attempt a trust fall with my friends I just hit the ground. "What friends?" I mean sure, that certainly doesn't help.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to blue16, who agrees next time he should get his friends to tie a bunch of helium balloons to his chair and float him right up to the stage.