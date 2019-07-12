Heck Yeah: Man In Motorized Wheelchair Gets Lifted At Metal Concert

July 12, 2019

metal-show-wheelchair-lift.jpg

Note: Keep your volume in check.

This is a short video of a man in a motorized wheelchair who was lifted up by members of the audience at a metal show to get a better view of the band. Heck yeah! *waving sign of the horns in the air* Still, it's kind of crazy these people can support the weight of a man AND a motorized wheelchair, but every time I attempt a trust fall with my friends I just hit the ground. "What friends?" I mean sure, that certainly doesn't help.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to blue16, who agrees next time he should get his friends to tie a bunch of helium balloons to his chair and float him right up to the stage.

Guy Pranks People Trying To Charge Phones With A Realistic Sticker Of An Electrical Outlet

Previous Story

Um, Are You Supposed To Be Hauling That?: Tractor Trailer Dragging Traffic Light And Pole

Next Story
  • Douchy McDouche

    Funny thing is he was perfectly fine before he walked into that mosh pit.

  • Closet Nerd

    Man: Hey, hey! You dented my ride.

    [George walks back to inspect the damage]

    George: Whatcha got there, the 4 volt? Heh, I did you a favor.

    Man: How about I do you a favor upside your head?

  • Bling Nye

    Lift up thine brethren and sistren for to share in the revelry, tis metal as fuck. \m/

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: concert, good people, having a great time, heck yeah, lifting people up, living your best life, metal, music, now you're talking, rocking out, sign of the horns, sweet, video
Previous Post
Next Post