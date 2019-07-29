Hawk Hovers In Midair While Searching For Prey Below

This is a short video from the Bwindi National Park in Uganda of an Augur Buzzard hovering in midair while searching for some small rodent and lizard snacks below (previously: a kestrel hunting in high winds with its head perfectly stabilized). Mother Nature, am I right? "What about her?" She's gotten really good at Photoshopping the strings out of these bird videos.

Keep going for the clip.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees it would be cool to be a bird for a day, but I wouldn't use of my three magic lamp wishes to do it.