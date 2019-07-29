Hawk Hovers In Midair While Searching For Prey Below

July 29, 2019

This is a short video from the Bwindi National Park in Uganda of an Augur Buzzard hovering in midair while searching for some small rodent and lizard snacks below (previously: a kestrel hunting in high winds with its head perfectly stabilized). Mother Nature, am I right? "What about her?" She's gotten really good at Photoshopping the strings out of these bird videos.

Keep going for the clip.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees it would be cool to be a bird for a day, but I wouldn't use of my three magic lamp wishes to do it.

Cool: Man Makes Video With A 100-Year Old, World War I Era Camera Lens

Previous Story

The Story Of The Lion King Told In 90,000 Falling Dominos

Next Story
  • Closet Nerd

    "She's gotten really good at Photoshopping the strings out of these bird videos."
    LITERALLY LOL

  • Munihausen

    Total pro

  • Chaz Gomez

    I lived in Roseville CA for a few years and driving out to SMF, you go thru fields of wheat... I used watch dozens of Hawks just floating like this, looking for prey... Then down they'd go and everytime I hoped they didn't smash their beaks on a rock...

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: animals, birds, birds of prey, eating things, flying, going nowhere fast, hovering, hunting, i'm flying jack, i'mma just post up here for a minute, man i wish i could fly sometimes but i'd totally settle for a jetpack no questions asked, mother nature, neato, not going anywhere, on the hunt, video, well how about that
Previous Post
Next Post