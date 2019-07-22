Hardcore: Kid Hides In Hot, Stinking Trash Can For Half Hour To Avoid Police

July 22, 2019

This is a video from Zach Pierce's Nest home security cam in Bend, Oregon of a kid who jumps in one of his trash cans to avoid the police chasing him. Apparently it was "a 90° day and the garbage can was full of baby diapers and cat litter scoopings. It REEKED." I'm honestly surprised the kid didn't pass out and die in there. Granted that may be how you win at hide-and-seek, but that is not how you win at living. I wonder what this kid did. I need BACKSTORY. Although based on what I could gather from the footage, it appears he may have been caught running away from a haircut.

Keep going for the whole video, complete with officer walking right by, then a fast forward to the kid emerging 30 minutes later and taking off.

Thanks again to Carmen, who agrees when the cops are chasing, you do what you have to.

  • bigalosu

    Someone's future is BRIGHT...

  • GeneralDisorder

    Well... now that he's not been arrested and doesn't have a criminal record.. he might stand a chance at growing up into a productive member or society.

  • econoking

    What a pro

  • grouchomars

    WONDERING WHY THE NEWS MEDIA IS PORTRAYING THIS STORY AS HUMOROUS🤔🧐The headline SHOULD HAVE BEEN YOUNG HARDCORE THIEF HIDES in STINKY TRASH CAN!!🗑 Didn’t the police FEAR FOR THEY'RE LIVES?🤔🧐 They were on the look 👀 out for him STEALING after all!!

  • Closet Nerd

    I was always too lazy to run....

  • Douchy McDouche

    That run after he gets out is like the ending of Shawshank Redemption. You can't help but feel good for the guy.

  • grouchomars

    Why DIDN'T THE COPS FEAR😱 FOR THEIR LIVES CHASING THIS THEIF? ?🤔🧐

  • Bertw192

    Maybe the kid got stuck on a level of Candy Crush and lost track of time in there.

  • Wooder

    The kid has done this before, this is not his first garbage can!
    He might have blacked out in it...oh the horror!

  • obriencj

    Best part is they probably could have just circled the house or hell just hidden behind the cans, because the cop didn't even look over his shoulder.

  • grouchomars

    How about the DIFFERENT OUTCOME WHEN ITS A BLACK KID?🤔🧐

  • Gio Corvino

    God I was waiting for you to say that....did the kid charge at the cop, assault him, or draw on him??? Yah that’s why all those “kids” you mention get shot when police are in fear of their lives....racebaiting dumbass

  • grouchomars

    Hey POS💩 How about all the UNARMED BLACK GUYS WHO WERE MURDERED BECAUSE THE COPS FEARED FOR THEIR LIVES!!?🤔🧐

  • jimmycleaver

    "Son, did you dookie your shorts again?"

