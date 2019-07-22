Hardcore: Kid Hides In Hot, Stinking Trash Can For Half Hour To Avoid Police

This is a video from Zach Pierce's Nest home security cam in Bend, Oregon of a kid who jumps in one of his trash cans to avoid the police chasing him. Apparently it was "a 90° day and the garbage can was full of baby diapers and cat litter scoopings. It REEKED." I'm honestly surprised the kid didn't pass out and die in there. Granted that may be how you win at hide-and-seek, but that is not how you win at living. I wonder what this kid did. I need BACKSTORY. Although based on what I could gather from the footage, it appears he may have been caught running away from a haircut.

Keep going for the whole video, complete with officer walking right by, then a fast forward to the kid emerging 30 minutes later and taking off.

Thanks again to Carmen, who agrees when the cops are chasing, you do what you have to.