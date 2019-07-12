Guy Pranks People Trying To Charge Phones With A Realistic Sticker Of An Electrical Outlet

July 12, 2019

This is a video of a guy with an unusual wearing more than one pair of sunglasses at once fetish using a photorealistic sticker of an electrical outlet to prank people trying to charge their mobile devices. They try to stick their plugs in but it's just a sticker -- LOL. I don't know about you, but if I ever try to charge my phone and the plug turns out to just be a sticker I'm yelling at anyone with a camera pointed at me. Oh you think this is funny, Back To The Future II?! I needed to call my grandma in the hospital. Now she's dead and you blew my shot at any inheritance. You owe me a cuckoo clock collection now. That said, I'm totally going to stick one of these fake electrical outlets on the back of my pants and take a lap around the office. "I'll go get a fork." *winks*

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to Christina D, who agrees it's all fun and games until somebody tries to choke you out with a phone charger.

  • securitywyrm

    I'm okay with this kind of "prank." It's a momentary inconvenience followed by feeling silly.

  • GeneralDisorder

    The first one I was wondering if people had never seen outdoor outlets before. That one didn't look even remotely like an outdoor outlet.

    The second one was great placement.

  • Bling Nye

    This guy just needed an outlet for his creativity.

