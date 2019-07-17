Guy Makes Functional 2 x 2 x 2 Salami Rubik's Cube

This is a video demonstration of the functional 2 x 2 x 2 Rubik's Cube style puzzle made from a salami stick (previously: a 2 x 2 x 2 Rubik's cube made out of cheese, which would probably taste great together). Jeez, whatever happened to not playing with your food? Life is too short not to -- that's what happened. Playing with your food is what keeps us young at heart. Well, that and jellyfish transfusions.

Keep going for the video while I invite coworkers to touch my Slim Jim before I eat it.

