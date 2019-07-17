Guy Makes Functional 2 x 2 x 2 Salami Rubik's Cube

July 17, 2019

This is a video demonstration of the functional 2 x 2 x 2 Rubik's Cube style puzzle made from a salami stick (previously: a 2 x 2 x 2 Rubik's cube made out of cheese, which would probably taste great together). Jeez, whatever happened to not playing with your food? Life is too short not to -- that's what happened. Playing with your food is what keeps us young at heart. Well, that and jellyfish transfusions.

Keep going for the video while I invite coworkers to touch my Slim Jim before I eat it.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees lots of hand touching is what makes food even better.

  • Emmitt Morgans

    This is the Homer Simpson head Rubik's Cube I had as a teen... but made from meat.

    Meat!

    I mean, neat!

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    He was so preoccupied with whether or not he could, he never stopped to ask if he should.

  • And yet, when I play with my meat and upload it to YouTube, I get on some kind of watchlist.
    Harrumph!
    ;-)

  • MustacheHam

    Pretty nice. Now I like to see a ham cube.

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    This guy probably has dead people under his floorboards

  • Great handle... ;-)

