Guy In Rental Moving Truck Wreaks Havoc On Self Storage Facility

July 30, 2019

PROTIP: When in doubt, increase panic levels to max and destroy even more stuff.

This is a video from a public storage facility in Dallas, Texas of Wreck-It Ralph (who clearly isn't used to driving such a large truck) wreaking havoc on some of the storage units there while trying to exit the premises. I particularly liked all the parts with squealing, smoking tires and crashing into things. Apparently the man eventually abandoned ship and ran from the scene on foot, leading at least handsome devil behind a computer to speculate just what was in that truck. Drugs? Weapons? STOLEN GOODS? "Two old couches and a dresser." I wouldn't have even bothered storing them, I would have just set them on fire in the yard like a normal person who hates moving.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Marc B, who agrees sometimes you just have to pretend the giant truck you're driving is a pinball and you're trying to set a high score.

  • Jenness

    Can you imagine having stuff in one of the now screwed up storage units? That's some lawsuits. I'd claim all my shit was fubar.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Alright... First off... How do you fuck up this badly? Second, how do you just keep ramming shit?

    But also what kind of moron approaches a vehicle that's angrily ramming shit without having some kind of armor? Fuck man... I don't want to be crushed to death.

    Good on the bollard for doing what bollards do best though.

  • Douchy McDouche

    "how do you just keep ramming shit?"

    It's called the point of no return. Like when you get drunk at a bar and at some point later that night realize you're having sex with a nasty whale of a woman. You're not into her but since you're already doing it you just say "fuck it" and keep going. And that's how I became a father.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I've been a wide variety of drunk before but never quite that drunk, I don't think.

    Edit: I should mention I once drove home after giving myself a fairly mild case of alcohol poisoning.

  • FearlessFarris

    When in doubt, ram it out.

  • spikedeclue

    Even GW has given in to vertical video. Just a part of life not even worthy of mention anymore. Truly society as a whole has jumped the shark.

  • The real tragedy here is that it was filmed in portrait mode.

  • spikedeclue

    Tragedy indeed. A sign of the end times, no doubt.

  • Closet Nerd

    Relax, all right? My old man is a television repairman, he's got this ultimate set of tools. I can fix it.

  • Talon184

    You can't fix this, Spicoli!

  • Draco Basileus

    Hey man, just be glad I had fast reflexes!

