Guy Convinces Father-In-Law His Doorbell Cam Is A Retinal Scanner

This is a short video of jokester Timothy Eberle's father-in-law attempting to unlock the front door after Timothy told him his new SimpliSafe doorbell cam was a retinal scanner. That is probably not the best way to make friends with your father-in-law. If that had been me, the next footage on that doorbell cam would have probably been me pointing an eyeball on a fork at it. "Who's?" My own -- nobody pranks me then doesn't feel guilty about it the rest of their life.

Keep going for the video while I text all my friends and remind them they'll need to identify themselves with the nipple scanner when they come over for my party this weekend.

Thanks to my buddy Dave L, who's more than welcome to come over any time, but you will have to verify your identity with my nipple scanner.