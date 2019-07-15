Good Kitty: Guard Cat Causes Salesman On Segway To Crash

July 15, 2019

cat-vs-segway.jpg

NOTE: KEEP YOUR VOLUME LOW, BULL IN CHINA SHOP.

These are several videos from Bakersfield, California of a guard cat causing a Clark Pest Control salesman to crash into the front door of a home on his Segway, almost taking out a giant metal rooster sculpture in the process. Gosh, I hope this man up to date on his tetanus shot, especially if he plans on having sex with a Transformer later. "Why would he do that?" Why would he ride a Segway?

Keep going for videos of the crash from two different angles, as well as a shot from the roof of the man coming and going.

Thanks to Jody, who agrees every home could use a ninja guard cat.

