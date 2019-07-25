'Freequencies', A Spinning Music Themed Zoetrope Cake

This is a video of 'Freequencies', a music themed zoetrope made from a chocolate cake by artist Alexandre Dubosc. It's pretty cool, although I kept waiting for a sexy band conductor to jump out of the top swinging a large brass instrument. Unfortunately, like earth getting struck by a giant meteor in my sleep last night, that didn't happen. Still, a very cool cake. So cool I almost felt bad diving into it face-first. "You didn't even bother taking a video first." I didn't know it was a zoetrope, I thought it was my birthday.

Keep going for the video, which includes some nice closeup action of each section.

