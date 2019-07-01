Freaky Looking Loaves Of Bread That Slice To Reveal Cartoon Characters
This is a small series of Twitter videos created by Japanese baker izuyo of loaves of bread that look like scary turds on the outside, but slice to reveal very impressive looking cartoon characters on the inside (above, the Catbus from My Neighbor Totoro). I'm into that. You know what I like to see even more when I slice into some bread though? "The cross section of a well made sandwich." You know what I'm talking about!
Keep going for this full video as well as Totoro, Pikachu and Mickey Mouse.
ネコバスのパン— izuyo (@izumickey0719) June 20, 2019
焼きました😸🚌#ネコバス#となりのトトロ#Catbus #myneighbortotoro #ジブリ#型から作るイラストパン#bread pic.twitter.com/BCgM2rK2aW
トトロのパン— izuyo (@izumickey0719) June 16, 2019
焼きました🍃#トトロ#となりのトトロ#TOTORO #myneighbortotoro#型から作るイラストパン#手作りのパン型 pic.twitter.com/1GH2OXrMBE
ピカチュウのパンを— izuyo (@izumickey0719) June 25, 2019
焼きました#ピカチュウ#ポケモン#イラストパン#型から作るイラストパン#pokemon #pikachu#bread pic.twitter.com/I0KvsynMVh
ミッキーマウスのパン🍞#ミッキーマウス#MickeyMouse #型から作るイラストパン pic.twitter.com/V2UWUVNalz— izuyo (@izumickey0719) June 11, 2019
Thanks to K Diddie, who's just happy to have a sandwich made with bread, period.
