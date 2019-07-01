Freaky Looking Loaves Of Bread That Slice To Reveal Cartoon Characters

July 1, 2019

This is a small series of Twitter videos created by Japanese baker izuyo of loaves of bread that look like scary turds on the outside, but slice to reveal very impressive looking cartoon characters on the inside (above, the Catbus from My Neighbor Totoro). I'm into that. You know what I like to see even more when I slice into some bread though? "The cross section of a well made sandwich." You know what I'm talking about!

Keep going for this full video as well as Totoro, Pikachu and Mickey Mouse.

Thanks to K Diddie, who's just happy to have a sandwich made with bread, period.

  • FearlessFarris

    I like how it looks like Totoro is dancing as he cuts each slice.

